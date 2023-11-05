Holdeman (Garrett), Glenna Maricelle "Memaw"



Glenna Marcille Holdeman, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2023, at the age of 92 in Dayton, Ohio. Glenna was born on February 14, 1931, in Stelvideo, Ohio to Lottie and Virgil Garrett.



Glenna was a wonderful woman who cherished her family above all else. She had a warm and friendly personality, always ready with a smile and a kind word for everyone she met. Glenna loved sharing stories from her childhood and singing familiar songs. As an accomplished pianist, she enjoyed playing the piano and organ, as well as singing in her church choir for decades. She also loved spending time outdoors, particularly on trips to nearby metro parks, where she could appreciate the beauty of nature and enjoy picnic lunches with her loved ones.



Glenna is survived by her daughters, Kathy Collett and husband John of Englewood, and Patti Ledford and partner Rami Malak of Trotwood. She was a proud grandmother to Chris Collett and wife Anna of Arlington, Texas, and Jared Ledford and wife Jessica of Brookville. Glenna was blessed with seven great-grandchildren, Keegan, Krystiana, Kenna, Kylee, Dailee, Julianne, and Sadie, as well as two great-great-grandchildren, Caspian and Asher. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, and her husbands, William Hollinger and Emerson Holdeman.



Glenna graduated from Gettysburg High School in Darke County in 1949. She went on to have a successful career, working for Moto Photo Corp for over 25 years. She later retired from the United Theological Seminary at the remarkable age of 83.



A celebration of Glenna's life will be held on Monday, November 6, 2023, from 6pm-7pm at Stillwater Church, located at 6911 Frederick Pk, Dayton, Ohio 45414. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio Hospice, honoring Glenna's compassionate spirit and the care she received in her final



days.



Glenna Marcille Holdeman will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her legacy of love, music, and storytelling will live on in the hearts of her family and friends. May she rest in eternal peace.



