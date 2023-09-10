Holbrook, Leon A.



Leon A. Holbrook, 85, of Beavercreek Township, passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Miami Valley Hospital South . He was born November 10, 1937, the son of Lloyd and Mary Edith (Murphy) Holbrook. He began his career at Clinton Memorial Hospital, followed by Miami Valley, Duriorn and Greene Memorial. During his many years at Greene Memorial, he became Chief Radiology Tech and eventually retired from Good Samaritan Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Janet (Chitty) Holbrook; two sons, James (Jan) Holbrook, and Todd (Cindy) Holbrook; four grandchildren, Emily (Patrick) Pruzzo, Jacob (Hanna) Holbrook, Sarah (Andrew) Karr, and Ryan Kenney; five great-grandchildren, Marty, Owen, Mila, Stella, and Anthony as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Marvin Holbrook and Darrell Holbrook. Leon will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Services will be held at 10am, Thursday, September 14, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kirkmont Presbyterian Church, 3377 Shakertown Rd., Beavercreek, OH, 45434, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.



Neeld Funeral Home

1276 North Detroit Street

Xenia, OH

45385

