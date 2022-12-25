HOLBERT, Harriet



Age 91, of Brookville, passed away December 16 at Randall Residence of Tipp City. Harriet is preceded in death by parents, Forest and Eva James; husband, George; son, Dan Holbert; daughter, Linda Kimerling; sisters, Nina Maxwell, Mary Taynor; and brother, Gerald James. Surviving Harriet are her children, Tim Holbert, Jennifer (Nat) Davis; 8 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Harriet was an exceptional seamstress who was well known for her draperies, women's capes and "memory" bears. She was a life-long member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewisburg. Harriet lived a life of loving kindness and serving others. She will truly be missed. A memorial service will be held Thursday, December 29th, 11AM, at Trinity Lutheran Church – Lewisburg, 511 Commerce Rd., Lewisburg with a 1 hour visitation prior to service starting at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewisburg. Arrangements made by GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to



