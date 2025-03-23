Hoke, Dean Richard



Dean Richard Hoke, loving father and husband who walked with the Lord Jesus Christ throughout his life (Ephesians 2:8,9), age 81 of Springfield, OH, died Sunday, March 9, 2025, at his winter home in Palmetto, FL. Dean is survived by his wife of 55 years, Saundra Marshall Hoke, and his 2 daughters Amy Hoke Van Zee (Brad Van Zee) and Ande Hoke Long (Blake Long). Dean never tired of playing, helping and loving his 6 grandchildren, Cassaundra Van Zee, Kinsey Long, Nicholas Van Zee, Andrew Long, William Van Zee and Ryan Long. Dean is also survived by his loving sister, Marilyn Hoke McKinnon (Benjamin McKinnon) and children, Pandy McKinnon Pridemore, Trip McKinnon and Kyle McKinnon and their families. Son of Dale and Pauline Hoke, Dean owned and managed Hoke's Lawn and Landscaping in Springfield, OH for over 40 years. His greatest joys were spending time on the water with his children and grandchildren, watching Ohio State football/basketball, singing in and listening to Southern Gospel Quartets, serving on church worship teams and contributing to the landscape beauty of Springfield. Everyone who knew Dean loved him, and he will be missed by all. The family is planning a private time of remembrance at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Tropic Isle Boosters (the community where Dean and Sande live that has been severely affected by 2 hurricanes), 1503 28th Avenue West, Palmetto, FL 34221; or Miami Valley Hospital Foundation, 31 Wyoming St, Dayton, OH 45409.





