Hojak, Laurie G.

Hojak, Laurie



Laurie G. Hojak, 61, of Franklin and formerly of Ft. Wayne, IN, died Friday January 5, 2024 in Kettering Hospital. She was employed as a Registered Nurse at St. Leonard's in Centerville OH. On October 5, 1991, she married Bruce E. Hojak, who survives along with their children, Matthew Hojak, Nathaniel Hojak, Rebecca Hojak and Zachary Hojak, all of Franklin. Laurie was a member of St. Francis de Sales Parish and the Legion of Mary; she had a profound devotion to the Blessed Mother. Laurie participated with friends, praying the Rosary outside the abortion clinic in Kettering; she also had a strong commitment to 40 Days for Life. Laurie's greatest joy in life were her family & friends; she also enjoyed sharing moments and memories from the Peanuts/Charlie Brown series, and she enjoyed crochet and quilting. Mass of Christian Burial is 11:00am Saturday January 13, 2024 in St. Louis Besancon Catholic Church, 15535 Lincolnway East, New Haven, IN, with visitation from 10:00-11:00am in the church. Visitation also from 2-4 & 6-8pm Friday January 12, 2024, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave. Fort Wayne, IN, with the Rosary at 7:00pm. The family's preferred memorials are Masses, Elizabeth's New Life Center, online at www.elizabethnewlife.org or by mail to 2201 N. Main St. Dayton OH 45405, or Dayton Right to Life, online at www.daytonlife.org or by mail to 425 N. Findlay St. Dayton ON 45404. To share a remembrance of Laurie or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com.



