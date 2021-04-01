HOFFMAN, Valerie Lynn "Val"



Valerie "Val" Lynn Hoffman, passed away on March 29, 2021, after a battle with AHUS.



Val, was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was born to



Edgar and Maegene Reedy on March 23, 1955, at Grandview hospital. She was preceded in death by her father Edgar.



She attended Carlisle High School, graduating from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.



She is survived by loving husband William "Bill" Hoffman; three wonderful sons and spouses, Joe and Emily Hoffman, Chris and Krystal Hoffman and Troy and Lisa Frazier; her adoring mother Majene Reedy; and two loving brothers and spouses Steve and Susan Reedy and Terry and Marilyn Reedy. Val was a loving grandmother to Erin "Maye" and Sebastian Hoffman, Eva, Winston and Stephanie Frazier. She had many nieces and nephews and friends.



Val was an accomplished piano player, selected to travel to South America to play on Mozart's piano. Val was a Cub and Boy scout leader, founder of Pack and Troop 26, Miamisburg, Ohio. She also worked with children with Odyssey of the Mind and supported several local youth Baseball teams. She had a love for children and supported hundreds of children activities over the years.



Val owned multiple successful businesses over the years. Owner of Little Lambs Daycare, loved and cared for children for 25+ years. Val was also an accomplished Hypnotherapist helping hundreds of people at the Center for Intuitive Guidance. She is loved and will be greatly missed.



A celebration of Val's life will be held at Sycamore Trails Park, 248 S. Heincke Rd., Miamisburg, Ohio 45342, on April 25th, 2021, from 12 to 6:00 pm.

