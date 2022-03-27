HOFFMAN, Maxwell Philip



Age 31, of Tipp City, passed away suddenly on March 14, 2022, of a heart arrhythmia, a complication of his congenital heart defect. "Max" to family and friends, "Maxie" to his



parents, he was born March 5, 1991, at WPAFB Medical



Center. He was the youngest of five children of Kelley Smith Hoffman and the late Rick (Richard Allen) Hoffman. Max graduated from Bethel High School, Miami County in 2010. He was a resident of Bethel Twp for 30 years. His four older



siblings were fiercely protective of their little brother and are deeply devastated by this loss. Maxwell, like his father, was compassionate, kind, and helpful to all. Anyone who knew or met him commented on how polite and considerate he was. He avidly followed the Reds and Bengals and was a huge fan of Mixed Martial Arts. He enjoyed fishing, gaming, and thrift store shopping for rare finds. He had natural talent for taking anything apart, fixing it, and putting it back together again. Maxwell was preceded in death by his father Rick Hoffman; Grandpa and Grandma Richard R. and Annette Glore



Hoffman; Papaw Ronald J. Smith; Aunt Bonnie Hoffman



Brandenburg. He is survived by his mother Kelley Hoffman; siblings Jessica Tamborski (Mike Crider), Whitney Plummer (Kyle), Cooper Smith (Lindsay Studebaker), Hannah Thompson (Jeremy); Mamaw Sylvia Blankenship Smith; Aunt Amy



Hoffman Leighty (James), Aunt Kay Smith Roe (Russ), Uncle Bob Brandenburg (Bonnie); nieces and nephews Kayleigh and William (Jessica), Ellie (Whitney), Oliver and Sylvia (Hannah); numerous cousins and other extended family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 2:00 pm at McKendree United Methodist Church, 2025 Dayton-Brandt Rd., Troy, Ohio. Reverend James Leighty will officiate. If



desired contributions can be made to The Children's Heart Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel.

