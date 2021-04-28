HOEFLINGER, John Scott



Age 59, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021. Scott was born on August 16, 1961, to parents Kenneth and Janice (Goecke) Hoeflinger. Kenneth preceded Scott in death in February of 2009. Scott was a 1979 graduate of Fairmont West High School in Kettering, Ohio, and attended Manchester College in North Manchester, Indiana, from 1979 to 1980. Scott was employed by Adam Wholesalers in Vandalia, Ohio, as a



warehouse worker and later doing inside sales from 1981 to



September of 1997. He then worked for Appalachian Millwork in Huber heights, Ohio, as an outside sales representative from September of 1997 to February of 2000. Then Scott joined The Masonite Corporation in Vandalia, Ohio, and worked as a customer service representative in February of 2000 until August of 2010. Scott was affiliated with St. Helen Catholic Parish on Granville Place at Burkhardt in Dayton, Ohio. Scott is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Julie A. (Palivec) Hoeflinger of Dayton, Ohio; his mother, Janice Hoeflinger of Dayton, Ohio; brother, Deron (Erin) Hoeflinger of Springboro, Ohio; sister, Tara (Tim) Trick of Centerville, Ohio; mother-in-law, Joan Palivec of Dayton, Ohio; sisters-in-laws, Donna Palivec (Mur Gilman) of Bemidji, Minnesota, Jan (Ron) Zgoda of Xenia, Ohio, Tamara Murrin (Bill Roberts) of Germantown, Ohio; nephews and nieces/grand-niece and grand-nephew, Adam Trick (Bryan Cole) of Columbus, Ohio, Lindsay (Joe) Armstrong of Cincinnati, Ohio, Samantha Trick (Gaaj Meyer) of Columbus, Ohio, Nicole Hoeflinger of Springboro, Ohio, (Columbus, Ohio), Timothy J. Evans of



Cincinnati, Ohio, Jeremy (Julie) Evans of Xenia, Ohio, Hannah (Andrew) Urig of Florence, Kentucky, Jennifer Hilgeford



(Andrew Fornshil) of Germantown, Ohio; Minka Bon Evans (great niece) of Xenia, Ohio and Jagger Van Evans (great nephew) of Xenia, Ohio. A Committal Service at graveside with Burial will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, April 30, 2021, at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45409. Family and friends will gather just inside the Calvary Cemetery entranceway to the right toward the chapel at 12:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in Scott's name may be made to a charity of your choice.

