HOECKER, Shirley Jean



88, passed away August 27, 2022, in Westerville, Ohio. She was born May 22, 1934, in Cleveland, Ohio,, the daughter of Howard and Edna (Henrichs) Baese. She graduated from Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing in Cleveland. Shirley married Edward Hoecker in 1956 and lived in Hinckley, Ohio, before moving to Springfield in 1971. She retired from Mercy Medical Center as a Registered Nurse after 20 years. She also enjoyed sewing and knitting and was in numerous craft shows. Many of her family and friends enjoyed her crafts. Shirley especially enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren when she attended most of their sporting events. She was a longtime member of Risen Christ Lutheran Church. Survivors include four children and spouses, Karen Hoecker, Dr. Kenneth (Marsha) Hoecker, Kirk (Teresa) Hoecker and Kay Hoecker (Dennis Nagy); grandchildren, Chaz (Fayth) Hoecker, Eddie (Jessi) Hoecker, Ellie Hoecker, Eric (Taryn) Hoecker and Dan (Becca) Hoecker; one sister, Nancy Ricca and brother-in-law, David Hoecker. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward in 2017, her parents, an infant daughter and a brother, Gary Baese. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 pm on Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Brad Vicken officiating. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Risen Christ Lutheran Church or Vitas Hospice.

