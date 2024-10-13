Hodge, Marjorie

Hodge (Whaley), Marjorie J.



Marjorie J. (Whaley) Hodge, 91, of Springfield, passed away on October 10, 2024. She was born July 26, 1933, daughter of the late Goldie (Knox) and Charles Whaley, in Springfield, Ohio. Marjorie graduated from Springfield High School, Class of 1951 and 1953, married her high school sweetheart, Richard Hodge and they shared 71 years of marriage. They have two daughters, Faye (Neal) Davis of Springfield and Recarda Hayes of Westfield, Indiana; four grandchildren: Katie (Mike) Darnell of Commercial Point, Ohio; Rich (Stacey) Goforth of Urbana, Renee' (Austin) Hart of Noblesville, Indiana, Erika Buzzard (Dave Shaw) of Zionsville, Indiana; nine great grandchildren: Blake Darnell, Ava Bricker, Kyra Darnell, Talia Darnell, Eli Buzzard, Leah Buzzard, Emerson Hart, Ellie Hart, and Weston Goforth; bonus great grandchildren: Maddie and Nathaniel Hinkle; sister-in-law Donna Whaley, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gary and Ruth Hodge and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her sister Patricia Binegar and brother Chuck Whaley. During her marriage to Richard, who served in the US Air Force, they traveled to Germany, Texas, Japan, and Hawaii. Throughout her years, she was a terrific seamstress, making items of clothing for her daughters and granddaughters as they were growing up. In her later years, she and her husband were involved with a dance group called the Country Kickers, who would occasionally put on demonstrations at various nursing homes in the area. Services will be held on Friday, October 18th at 1:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Box 27 Associates, 350 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield, OH 45504. To view her memorial video or leave online condolences visit www.littletonandrue.com





