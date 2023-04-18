Hochwalt, Austin Charles



Austin Charles Hochwalt, age 29 of Centerville, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023. He was born April 18, 1993 in Kettering, Ohio to Norman and Cindy Hochwalt.



Austin loved his horses, being outdoors fishing and hunting, and vacationing in North Carolina. He also had a deep love of country music and enjoyed spending time with his dog, Jackson, who was lovingly named after Alan Jackson.



Austin is survived by his mother, Cindy Hochwalt; sister, Courtney Hochwalt; beloved dog, Jackson; brother, Kenton Hochwalt; stepmother, Dawn Hochwalt; stepbrother, Darian Stephens; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



He is preceded in death by his father, Norman Hochwalt, III; paternal grandparents, Norman "Tim" and Carol Hochwalt Jr.; and maternal grandparents, Telford "Joe" and Romayne Bassett.



Visitation will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459). Funeral service will begin at 7:00 pm. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

