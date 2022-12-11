HOBSON, Mona Tryon



Aged 89, of Union, ended her earthly journey on November 23, 2022. The daughter of the late Gerald and Audra (Sayre) Tryon, she was also preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Jean and William Wilson; brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Betty Tryon; the father of her children, Earl F. Calder Hobson, Jr.; two nieces, Pamela Strouth and Shirley Wilson; a nephew Michael Tryon; two great-nieces, Shannon James and Misty Dawn Wilson; and a great-great-niece, Sidney Belle Scott, who entered and departed this life on Mona's birthday. Mrs. Hobson retired from Northmont City Schools in 1994 with over 34 years of public service. While most of her career was spent as a teacher, she did social work while living in Anchorage, Alaska where she was also a probation/parole officer. She spent her last year in Alaska working part-time for the Salvation Army. A member of Shiloh United Church of Christ, she spent many years as a deacon, working with those in retirement homes, nursing homes, and those homebound or ill. Many enjoyed the hundreds of personalized, computer-generated cards she sent. Mrs. Hobson was also a member of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International and a life member of the Montgomery County and Ohio Retired Teachers Associations. Mona is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and CarlVon Patterson, and their son, Douglas Patterson; daughter, Barbara (William Schaffer) Richardson; Barbara's sons, Travis (Brett) Price and Frederick Richardson; Frederick's sons, Dominic and Dakoda Richardson; two nieces, a nephew, several great and great-great nieces and nephews and many friends. A service will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 2:00 at Shiloh Church, 5300 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, with Rev. Jay D. McMillen presiding. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service. A time for fellowship will follow the service. Donations may be made to Shiloh Church, Salvation Army, Smile Train, or the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted with Baker Hazel and Snider Funeral Home . Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at



www.bakerhazelsnider.com