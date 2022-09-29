HOBERTY, Matthew "Kari"



Matthew "Kari" Hoberty, 32, of South Charleston, passed away September 25, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born February 24, 1990, in Springfield, the son of Richard and Kimberly (Runyan) Hoberty. Matthew enjoyed blacksmithing, leather working, online video games with his friends, and spending time with his loving family. Survivors include his parents; Richard and Kimberly Hoberty, siblings; Michael Hoberty and Sabrina Hoberty (Justin Cost), paternal grandmother; Mary Hoberty, nieces and nephews; Jaden, Mayson, Zen and Octavia Hoberty, Naomi Cost and Kobe Miller, his life partner; Jon Bright, aunts and uncles; Lori and Marvin Fielding, Vickie Williams, Veronica and Todd Keyser, cousins; Josh and Amber Williams, Justin and Tracy Williams, Brittany and James Norman and Tylar and Amanda Stevens. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather; Richard Hoberty and his maternal grandparents; Rosie and Ronald Runyan. A celebration of Matthew Kari's life will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM, Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at



