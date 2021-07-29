springfield-news-sun logo
HITTLE, Michael Walter

Aka Harm, aka Uncle Banana, age 52, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021, at UC Hospital in Cincinnati in the presence of his loving family. He was born October 1, 1968, in Kettering, to Jacquelyn and Ronald Hittle. He is survived by his mother, Jacquie; brothers, Matthew and Steven and their families. Mike had a passion for music and always sought to bring

creative humor into people's lives, never leaving his acquaintances without a smile on their face. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Ascension, 2025 Woodman Dr., Kettering, at 10:00 am on

August 14 to be followed by a reception. Please make memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, to Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation, www.mhopus.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com.

