HINKEL, Randal

HINKEL, Randall "Randy"

Age 62 of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022. He was born on February 15, 1960, in Hamilton, the son of the late Raymond and Edith (nee Jones) Hinkel. He is

survived by two sisters Carol Foxx and Linda (Edgar Riley) Newcomb; one nephew

Christopher (Jill) Foxx; three nieces Dawn (Scott) Werling, Stacy (Carl) Hillard, and

Heather (Kelly) Hollister; two great-nephews Zachary Robert Foxx and Mason Hollister; four great-nieces Kylie Erin (fiancé Jake) Foxx, Addison Werling, Amy (Wes) Highly, and Carlye (Andrew) Wienhoff. He also leaves behind many other family and close friends. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 9:30AM until the time of the funeral at 10:30AM. Burial to

follow in Hickory Flat Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Randy's name to Transitional

Living Inc. Resident Fund at 2052 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, Ohio 45011.

Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

