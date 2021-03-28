X

HINES, Melanie

HINES, Melanie Hope

Age 46, passed away unexpectedly on March 18th, 2021. She was a career truck driver for many years, which was her

passion. Due to health reasons she retired from trucking and went on to receive her degree in accounting where she started her own business. She was an avid reader, loved her

family, and loved her friends. She is survived by her father and step-mother David and

Teresa Hines; her daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Roger Sizemore; her grandchildren Elijah, Layla, and Lilly Sizemore. She is also survived by her brother and sisters Cody, Brittany, and Cara Morgan. She is preceded in death by her mother Sheila Gilford. She was loved by so many and she will be missed dearly. To share a memory, visit


