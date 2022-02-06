HINDERS, Nancy A.



Age 83, of Kettering, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 25, 2022. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Ralph and Teresa (Seidenschmidt) Zink. Also preceding her in death was her loving husband of 62 years, Ralph "Bingo Ralph" Hinders. Nancy is survived by her three sons, Tim (Sue), Tom (Cheryl), Todd (Amy) and her sister, Joyce Nissen (Gary); grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many other extended family and friends. Nancy was a 1956 graduate of St. Joseph's Commercial High School. She was an active member of Ascension Catholic Church. She thoroughly enjoyed working and playing Bingo and being "Bingo Ralph's" wife. She was a kind and caring woman who loved her family, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren and she was the best mother her three sons could ever imagine. As a loyal fan of UD basketball, she



enjoyed attending all of their games. At her request, services will be private. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton. Arrangement services are entrusted by Westbrock Funeral Home. GO FLYERS

