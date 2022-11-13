HINCHBERGER, James L.



James L. Hinchberger, age 82, of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022. James was born in Butler, Pennsylvania, on June 28, 1940, to Edward Hinchberger and Grace (Blain) Hinchberger. He graduated from Butler High School in Butler, PA, in 1958 and went on to attend the University of Cincinnati for his undergraduate and master's degrees in civil engineering. James worked for Butler County as the Director of Water and Sewer for over 30 years, and from there he went on to work for the City of Hamilton as the Director of Water and Wastewater. He enjoyed playing handball, tennis, and golf. James loved traveling, visiting with his friends and grandchildren, reading, and working out.



James is survived by his wife of 31 years, Marcia Hinchberger; children from his first marriage to Marlene Flaig, Teri (Mike) McKinney, Jim Hinchberger, John Hinchberger and Joe (Doreen) Hinchberger; grandchildren, Alyssa, Ashley, Andrew, Evan and Austin; step-children, Gregory (Tracey) Galat, Tracy (Shane) McKinney and Joseph (Diana) Galat; step-grandchildren, Nick (Meg), Gabrielle, Max, Mia, Abbey, Grace, Gabriel and Isabella; two great-grandchildren, Caroline and Liza; five siblings, Connie Sinz, William Hinchberger, David Hinchberger, Donald Hinchberger and Sylvia Hilliard; and numerous other relatives and friends. James was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Hinchberger and Grace (Blain) Hinchberger.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 12:00 PM. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice or The Alzheimer's Association.

