Himmelberg, Patricia



Patricia Himmelberg, age 85 of Centerville, passed away on July 26, 2024. She was born in Martins Ferry, Ohio and as a teenager moved to Kent, Ohio. Patricia moved to the Dayton area in 1957. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, brother and sister. As well as her husband's Ronald Stump and Maury Himmelberg. She is survived by her loving children Randy, Leigh Ann and Susan (Tim) and her grandchildren Ron (Molly), Justin and Kristin as well as Maury's children and their families. Patricia was a stay-at-home mom and was very involved in her children's busy lives. She had a variety of hobbies that she enjoyed such as playing golf. She was very enthusiastic about traveling, loved to spend time at the beach, winters in Venice, Fl., and time with her family and friends. She was also a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority where she met many of her longtime friends. Mom, we will miss your love, your grace, your amazing sense of humor and your beautiful smile. Thank you to the staff at Symphony of Centerville and to the Hospice of Dayton for their extraordinary care and comfort to our family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice of Dayton or the Alzheimer's Association. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. Friends and family may visit from 10 am until time of service. Private family burial at David's Cemetery. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



