Hilt, Jennifer

Jennifer A. Hilt, 62, of Centerville, departed peacefully on September 25, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday 10/28/2023 at Fairhaven Church, 637 E. Whipp Road in Centerville in the MAC (Ministry Activities Center), which is the last of the 4 entrances on the East side of the church. A Service will be from 10:30am to 11:00am, followed by a reception for family and friends from 11am-1pm. The family would love for you to share stories and bring pictures. To honor Jennifer, in lieu of flowers, please donate your time or money to your favorite charity. To see Jennifer's full obituary, view the 10/1/2023 publication.



