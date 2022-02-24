HILS, John James "Jim"



Age 88, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2022, at Oakwood Village. He was born in Springfield on November 19, 1933, son of the late John C. and Ethel M.



(Marshall) Hils. Jim proudly served his country in the United States Navy, later serving his community by teaching at the Clark County Joint Vocational School and later at Ohio



Hi-Point Career Center, from where he retired. Survivors



include his wife, Phyllis Williamson (Logsdon) Hils; daughter, Cheryl L. Hils; son, J. Eric (Jana) Hils; grandchildren, Michael and Megan Hils; step-daughter-in-law Michelle Smith, six step-grandchildren Bekah, Zachery (Ren), Austin, and three others, and two step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 36 years, Marcia L. (Thompson) Hils. Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 3-5 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Jim's name to the Alzheimer's Association, the Parkinson's Foundation, or to the charity of your choice.



