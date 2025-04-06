HILLOCK, Chalta J.



Chalta J. Hillock of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home on March 29, 2025, at the age of 97. Born on March 20, 1928, in Pickford, Michigan, on the Graham farm. Chalta was the beloved daughter of Otto and Eva J. (Rye) Graham. She graduated from Pickford High School in 1945 and attended Northern Beauty College in Sault Ste. Marie graduating with a Cosmetology License. She was married to Lamar Hillock (for 61 years) on March 23, 1948 in the Pickford Presbyterian Church. They moved to Detroit, Michigan where he worked for the Railroad, then moving to Springfield, Ohio. She worked in the beauty business, veterinary business and at Town and Country Development Disabilities School. She loved the outdoors; riding her motorcycle, snowmobiling, snow skiing, swimming, scuba diving and most of all driving her father's 1/2 ton truck (at the age of 14 while her father was ill). She had a deep love of travel and alongside her husband Lamar and often accompanied by their son Nolan visited all 50 states. She leaves behind her children Nilah R., Kristene J. and Myron C. Hillock; grandchildren Kyle Hillock (Shelley), Brittany Ashmore (Greg) and Erin Hillock; and great-grandchildren Tyler, Alex, Hunter, Kylee Hillock and Lyllian, Adilynn and Charlotte Bakhshi. Also her two goats Dolly and Molly and her cat Angel. Chalta was preceded in death by her husband Lamar Vincent Hillock; her son Nolan K. Hillock; her brother Duane Graham (Kathleen Taylor) and sister Raeone (Jim Robbins). A celebration of life will be held Friday, April 11th 2025 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, at THE LANDING AT LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. To send flowers or to leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.littletonandrue.com.





