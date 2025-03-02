Hillard, Donna R.



Age 86, of Brookville, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, February 28. In high school she found a love for baton which became her legacy. She formed Donna's School of Baton. She taught her students poise, grace, and pride led by her example from her beginner students to her national champions. All were shown the same amount of patience, individual attention and love. Through twirling, she molded so many young lives that cherish their twirling memories and love her immensely to this day. She had a tremendous impact in all of their lives. She formed the corp., The Conquistadors which she traveled with for competitions all over the U.S. After retiring from teaching, she was given the honor of becoming a USTA judge. After twirling she retired from the Iams company in the accounting department. After retirement she enjoyed gardening, animals, playing the organ, boating with her husband, and cleaning. She is survived by her husband, Phillip Hillard; children, Crystal (Joe) Hatmaker, Jeffrey (Fiancé Cindy) Stemen; step-children, Rodney (Leigh Ann) Hillard, Rebecca (Bill) Ort; grandchildren, Zachary, Spencer, Brandi, Skyler, Hailey, Gabrielle, James, Sydney, Jack, Emily, and Austin; great-grandchildren, Carly, Gabriella, Scarlett, and Stella; brothers, Dennis Mendenhall, and Dale (Darlene) Mendenhall. Private services will be held for family and close friends at Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Brookville Band Association, 1 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville, Ohio 45309.



