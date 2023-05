Hill, Patti



Patti L. Clark Hill age 94, of Urbana and formerly of St. Paris, Ohio passed away on May 28, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 12pm on Friday, June 2, 2023 in the St Paris United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 12:00pm prior to the service. Services entrusted to ATKINS, SHIVELY & VERNON Funeral Home, St Paris, Ohio.