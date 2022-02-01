Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

HILL, Michael

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HILL, Michael A.

Age 78, of Kettering, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022. Mike was a printer for over 45 years. He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara and son, John Hill. Mike is survived by daughter, Shelly Hill; son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Carri Hill; brother, Richard Hill; sisters, Teresa Ross and Barb Hill Wallbrown; five grandchildren, Autumn, Maura, Josh, Libby, and Kasey; life partner and best friend Marti Holderman. Since Mike's true love was his wife, his ashes will be buried with his wife at a later date. Arrangements in care of Schlientz-Moore & Reis. Words of encouragement may be sent to www.reislegacycenter.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Schlientz-Moore & Reis Life Celebrations

1632 Wayne Ave.

Dayton, OH

45410

https://www.reislegacycenter.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
DAVIS, Raymond
3
LEACH, Stella
4
ELAM, Joccelyn
5
HERZOG, Carolyn
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top