HILL, Michael A.



Age 78, of Kettering, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022. Mike was a printer for over 45 years. He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara and son, John Hill. Mike is survived by daughter, Shelly Hill; son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Carri Hill; brother, Richard Hill; sisters, Teresa Ross and Barb Hill Wallbrown; five grandchildren, Autumn, Maura, Josh, Libby, and Kasey; life partner and best friend Marti Holderman. Since Mike's true love was his wife, his ashes will be buried with his wife at a later date.


