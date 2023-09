Hill, Mark Anthony



Mark, age 63, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away August 29, 2023. Mark was born in Greene County Ohio on March 23, 1960. Visitation September 23, 2023 at 10:00 with services following at 11:00am at Horizon Pointe Church Franklin, Ohio



