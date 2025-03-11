Hill, JoAnne

Hill (Pleasant), JoAnne P.



ARCANUM  JoAnne Pleasant Hill, age 96, of Arcanum, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at EverHeart Hospice Care Center in Greenville, Ohio. JoAnne was born at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio on November 16, 1928 to Willis Pleasant deceased 1928 and Mildred Smith Pleasant deceased 1966. JoAnne and her mother moved from Dayton to Arcanum to live in the Smith home with family. She lived in the beloved family home for over 75 years.



JoAnne graduated from Arcanum High School in 1946 and Western College for Women, Oxford, Ohio in 1950. She married David J. Hill (Hamilton, Ohio) on February 5, 1953. She wanted to live in Arcanum as she loved the family general store. The John Smith Co. was founded in 1851 by JoAnne's great grandfather. She was manager of the grocery dept for 45 years. The couple closed Smith's Big General Store in 1985 and operated a 60 dealer antique mall in the large store building for 9 years before selling it.



JoAnne was a member of Arcanum Criterion Club for over 70 years and belonged to two bridge clubs in Arcanum. She spoke to many business groups on Arcanum history and in 1999 co-authored with JoKay Miltenberger "Arcanum a secret place"a sesquicentennial book. After retirement she volunteered for 5 years at both the Brukner Nature Center and the Darke County Nature Center. She and Dave were members of the Dayton Antique Study Club for 37 years and were co-founders of the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society in 2004.



JoAnne was thankful for her many friends and especially for one lifelong friend, Marilyn Rosser Strickler, who was like a sister to her. JoAnne also loved dogs and had a dog all of her life. Her last dog was a chocolate lab that JoAnne named Sam Hill.



In addition to her parents, JoAnne was proceeded in death by Dave in 2007 and is survived by son, James David Hill of Arcanum. Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 12, 2025at the Abbottsville Cemetery with the Rev. Doug Baker officiating. A Celebration of Life at the Arcanum Historical Society will directly follow the graveside service. Honorary pallbearers are Bob Cleek, Steven Cotterman, Ben Bickert, Denny Davis, Kirby Sutton, Dan O'Brien and Jim Deis. Memorial donations may be made to EverHeart Hospice, 1350 N Broadway St, Greenville, OH 45331 or Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society, 123 W. George St, Arcanum, OH 45304. Kreitzer Funeral Home, Arcanum is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com



