Hill, Jim



Jim (Harold) Hill, age 91, of Huber Heights passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Dayspring Nursing Home in Enon, Ohio. Jim was born on a farm in LaRue County, Ky. He was ten when his father died, and Harold, as he was known in Kentucky, and his mom moved into the small town of Buffalo. Growing up, he spent most of his time in the woods and fields, teaching himself about nature, and learning to hunt and fish to provide for the family. After high school, an aunt provided funds for Harold to begin college. He graduated from Berea College, majoring in Biology with a concentration in Ornithology. Although he was later recruited by the Air Force into the new field of computers, eventually retiring from Wright Patterson Air Force Base after 34 long years, he never lost his love for nature. No matter the weather, Jim could be found traipsing through marshes, woodlands or prairies searching for birds. Between jobs with the Air Force, Jim worked as the head naturalist and a park ranger for the Dayton Metro Parks. Jim was a lifetime member of the Audubon Society and volunteered often at the Aullwood Audubon Center, leading hikes, sharing his love of birds and nature. For decades he helped lead the Dayton Area Audubon Christmas Bird Count. He was fascinated by and could talk about anything in nature but especially insects and birds! You can probably still visit his extensive insect collection that he donated to the Aullwood Center. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Lura and Thomas Hill; brother, Walter, sister and brother-in-law, Mary Alice and Ed Laha; and nephews Junior Ewing, CL Payne and Bobby Harp. Jim is survived by his wife of 40 years, Janet Hill; sons, Ed (LeAnn) Hill and Gary Hill; daughters, Sandy Ledbetter and Nancy Hill; stepson, Dan Long; nieces, Joyce Harp and Barbara Payne; and more than twenty grandkids and great grandkids. Visitation will be held from 1:30pm  4:00pm on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek with funeral immediately following at 4:00pm. If you would like to honor Jim's memory, please consider donating to the Aullwood Audubon Center, 1000 Aullwood Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45414. To share a memory of Jim with the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

