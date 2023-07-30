Hill, George Raymond



George Raymond Hill, age 76 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023. He was born August 4, 1946 in Dayton, Ohio the son of James Robert and Gladys Hill (Inman). George loved spending time with his family and was known as the best Dad and Grampa to many. He would light up at the sight of puppies and babies. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, picnics, horseshoes and playing euchre. He was an avid sports fan who loved to watch THE Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cincinnati Reds and the Cincinnati Bengals. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his "Best Dog Ever", Barney; great grandson, Axel Jay Mobley; brothers, Bob Jr., Leon, Dale and Mickey Hill; sisters, Mary Stevens, Betty Miller, Shirley Hampton, Pat Vollman, Pam Luckoski and Barb Jackson; brother-in-law and best friend, Dick Erbaugh; and son-in-law, Eddie Greer. George is survived by his loving wife and soulmate of 55 years, Joanne "Jo"; children, Jenny (Rick) Babros, Kelly (Jeff) Siler, Mike (Heidi) Hill and Allison (Jeremy) Hill; grandchildren, Caitlin (Cody) Mobley, Emilie (Noah) Siler, Jessica (Maria) Babros, Justin (Violetta) Siler and Piper Hill; great granddaughter on the way, Charli Mae Mobley; sisters, Janet (Butch) Kley and Kathy (Bob) Weaver; brother, Jack Hill; brother-in-law, Condie Inman; and numerous other family and friends. Per the family's request, no formal services will be held.



This is not a goodbye, this is just a "Later".



