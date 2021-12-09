HILL, Curtis Franklin



Curtis Franklin Hill, 92, died Tues., Dec. 7th in Beavercreek, Ohio, after a long and very full life. He was preceded in death by his first wife, (Mary) Louise Hill, mother of his two daughters, and by his six brothers. He is survived by his second wife Joan Flaute-Hill; his daughters Elaine Miller and Jeanette Hill; his granddaughters Hannah Schick and Leah Miller; his step-children Susan Robinson, Diane Iannarino, Karen Timmer, Robert Flaute, Thomas Flaute, Michael Flaute, and 12 step-grandchildren and 11 step-great-grandchildren; and his sisters Madlyn Willis, Caroline Hill, Betty Farley, and Linda Harris and his cousin Barbara Barnet. Curt was born in Cutler, Ohio, the son of Clyde and Nancy Hill, and one of 11 children. He joined the Air Force when he was 17, serving for 22 years and traveling the world. He joined civil service next and worked at DESC until he retired after Louise's death. Curt was first and foremost a family man, enjoying his family and keeping in touch with his many friends. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed gardening, square dancing, playing his ukulele, watching baseball, spoiling his grandchildren, and teaching children's Sunday School at his local church. He was greatly loved, and he will be greatly missed. Visitation at 10 am, followed by an 11 am funeral service on Friday, Dec. 10th at Tobias Funeral Home at 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45429.

