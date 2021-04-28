HILER, Donald

HILER, Sr., Donald Gene



Age 82, of Okeana, OH, passed away on April 25, 2021. He is the husband of Joyce Hiler;



father of Beverly (the late Bruce) Lanham, Kathy (Andy) Kling, Donald Hiler, Jr., and Rodney (Nikki) Hiler; grandfather of 12; great-grandfather of 3; and brother of Gordon, Leslie "Butch" (Linda), and Lloyd (Jackie) Hiler. Also survived by many other loving



relatives and friends. Visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, Ross, OH, on Thursday, April 29, 2021, from 4–8 p.m. Funeral services on Friday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati. Online condolences at



www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com