Higham, Norman

Norman R. Higham, 91, died on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant. He spent most of his life in Middletown and graduated from Middletown High School. He then joined the U.S. Air Force, where he served for four years. Following the military, Norm graduated from University of Dayton and became an engineer. He worked for General Electric Company during his entire work life. Norm was married to Chris (Callas) Higham for almost 67 years. They had 2 sons, Todd (Angela) Higham & C. Tom (Anne) Higham. Norm also has two brothers, Winston Higham & David Higham; a granddaughter, Madison Higham; and was looking forward to a new great granddaughter soon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon & Elsie (Nichols) Higham; and a sister, Vickey Griffith. A private family service is being planned. They do appreciate everyone's kind thoughts. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



