HIGGINS, Robert

1 hour ago

HIGGINS, Jr., Robert M.

70, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born October 21, 1951, in Springfield, the son of the late Robert M. and Lou Ann (Kilcoyne) Higgins, Sr. Bob worked as a merchandising manager for Bosart and Eby-Brown for 45 years. Survivors include two daughters, Jamie Baugh (Andy) Howe and Elizabeth Davis; one stepson, Charles Townsend; six grandchildren, Christian, Madeline, Jerome, Pierson, Grayson and Charlie Jane; three siblings, David (Janie) Higgins, Terence Higgins and Cindy (Craig) Kenley; one cousin, Lynn West and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held from 3:00 to 6:00 pm on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Windy Knoll Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Arrangements are being handled by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

