

HIGGINS, Nathan Eugene





Nathan Eugene Higgins, 93, of Springfield, Ohio, departed this life on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on May 24, 1928, to the union of Stanley and Manie Higgins. Dr. Nathan Higgins was a good and faithful member of the Institute of Divine Metaphysical Research for over 50 years. He LOVED the Gospel of Yahshua the Messiah.He enjoyed exercising twice a day (every day) at the YMCA and Navistar Fitness and did so for over 20 years. Nathan was an avid and excellent checkerboard player. He often played checkers with his longtime friend, James Smith, and nephew, Herman Cobb, Jr.Nathan always helped his nephew, Alvin Cobb, niece, Debbie Marshall, and close friends, Janice Buffington and Ona Heath. Nathan served his country in both the United States Army and the United States Navy. He retired from Navistar (formerly known as International Harvester) after over 30 years ofservice. Nathan was married to his devoted wife, Sarah Louise (Borden) Higgins for over 55 years. Nathan leaves to cherish his memory: his two loving daughters, Barbara Ann Sims of Springfield, Ohio, and Denise Thomas of Dayton, Ohio; brother, Alvin Higgins; seven grandchildren: Tracy (James) Shelton of San Antonio, Texas; Stephanie Kay (James) Prater, andCandace (Raoul) Pitts of Dayton, Ohio; Shayla Sims of Springfield, Ohio; Jedidiah (Tanya) Piersoll of Columbus, Ohio;Jonathan Piersoll, and R. Dwight Thomas of Springfield, Ohio; 11 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family would like to express special appreciation to Oakwood Village Assisted Living and their staff for taking care of their father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sarah Louise (Borden) Higgins; sisters, Ruth Cobb and Phyllis Higgins; brother, Lorenzo Higgins; and son-in-law,Larry Sims; and great-grandson, Tyler Fullen. Visitation willbegin at 11:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at People's Baptist Church, 2327 East High Street, Springfield, Ohio 45505. Interment: Ferncliff Cemetery (Soldier's Mound) with Military Honors to follow by members of the U.S. Navy. Arrangements entrusted to the caring hands of KINLEY Funeral Home.