Hiett, John A. "Jack"
aged 89, passed away on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. A family visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 from 5-7pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 East Stroop Road, Kettering, Ohio 45429. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Ln, Dayton, OH 45459. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences, please visit www.routsong.com.
Funeral Home Information
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering
2100 E. Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH
45429