HIESTER, Debra S.



Debra S. Hiester, age 69, of West Milton, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023. She was born October 7, 1953, to James and Shelia Shade in Dayton, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her father James E. Shade. She will be missed and remembered her husband, Norman Hiester; mother Shelia Shade (Brumbaugh); 2 sons Nathan Hiester (Valerie) and James Hiester; grandchildren Josh Hiester and Addie Hiester; sisters Tanya Andrasik, Pam Cory, Diana Brierly; and brother James D. Shade. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main Street, West Milton, Ohio 45383. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hoffman United Methodist Church. Online memories of Debra may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

