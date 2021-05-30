HICKS, Rosa L.



Rosa L. Hicks, age 66, went to be with the Lord Monday, May 24, 2021, at the Marie-Joseph Nursing Home. Baptized at an early age at the Mt. Enon



Missionary Baptist Church; she loved to sing "Yes Jesus Loves Me". She participated in work activities at the Unity Group Home and also received the JAYCEE Citizen of the Year Award for her outstanding community involvement. Preceded in death by her father,



Nathaniel Hicks, Sr., and sister Marcia Kay Hicks Cooper. She leaves her mother Dorothy I. Hicks of Dayton, her brother,



Nathaniel (Marian) Hicks Jr., of Kansas City, Missouri, and



sister Wandlyn D. Hicks-Handy of Dayton, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loving relatives and friends. In addition, Rosie's special friend Rita Lamb and other residents who resided with Rosie in the Group Home. Funeral service will be 12PM, Thursday, June 3rd at Mt. Enon Missionary



Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St. Visitation 11AM-12PM.



Interment Dayton National Cemetery.



