HICKS, Logan G.



Logan G. Hicks, age 77, of Dayton, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, at Wood Glen Alzheimer's Community. He was born January 2, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Hobert and Elsie Hicks. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Eula Hicks; siblings, Stoney Hicks, Cathy Stehle, and



Brenda Hicks. Logan is survived by his daughter, Rosetta (Dan) Zola; grandchildren, Korbin and Rhiannon; siblings, Dorothy Trusty, Rose Randolph, and Shelby Hicks; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Services pending at the convenience of family. Please visit



