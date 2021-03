HICKS, John V.



Age 67, from Centerville, OH, and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, passed away on March 6, 2021. He is survived by his aunt,



Linda Lombard (David); sisters, Kim Peterson (Gary Sturm), and Kristi Hale (Tarin); brother, James Hicks; nephews, Joshua Peterson, TJ Hale, and Evan Hale; and nieces, Mackenzie



Peterson, Rosemary Surace (Kyle), and Lily Hale.