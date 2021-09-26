springfield-news-sun logo
HICKMAN, John Marshall

Age 72 of Dayton, passed away on September 16, 2021. Preceded in death recently by his loving wife, Peggy Hickman; and parents James and Mary Hickman. He is survived by his son Matt Hickman (Debbie); daughter Michelle Hickman; grandchildren Ryan and Layla Hickman, and Anya Broyles;

sister Deb Kemp (John); brothers Bill Hickman (Carol) and Jim Hickman (Kathie); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. John was a Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, and was a member of the Miami County Gem and Mineral Club. Gemology was his life; he and Peggy shared that passion and worked at their craft together. John was an amazing artist and storyteller, a master craftsman in lapidary art, and a silversmith. His generosity lifted all who crossed his path and his greatest treasure on this earth was Peggy. A

Memorial Service will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel,

www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Friends may visit from 1 pm

until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society, https://www.cancer.org.

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/dayton-oh/tobias-funeral-home-far-hills-chapel/6930?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

