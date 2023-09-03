Hickey, Martha "Marty"



Martha Jean Elliott Hickey, wife, mother, grandmother, singer, photographer, artist, designer, traveler, national parks aficionado, and lover of journaling and Reds baseball, passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023 at 1:35am.



She was born in Norwich, Ohio on November 6, 1927.



First and foremost, Marty was the great love of her husband Robert Howard Hickey, who proceeded her in death on October 26, 2020. They would have been married 69 years on November 10, 2020. Bob and Marty enjoyed thirty blessed years of retirement spent traveling extensively through the U.S. in various RVs. They happily lived in 100 square feet while visiting 49 states together, especially loving their time in Alaska.



This wanderlust was transferred to their children through numerous camping trips, including spring breaks at Myakka State Park, Florida, summers at Ludington State Park on Lake Michigan, and 500 mile-a-day road trips across the country.



She also handed down to her children her great love of detail, a strong work ethic, and wonderful drawing abilities. Marty received an Associate's degree in Fashion Illustration from the Art Academy of Cincinnati and ventured from Ohio to California to work at the beginning of her career. She returned to Dayton, Ohio and did fashion illustration for various department stores. She took a break while raising six children and then returned to working part-time when her youngest turned four years old. She worked at a tiny wooden, portable drawing table and created beautiful drawings of women's and men's fashions and accessories that would appear in the local newspapers delivered to the family's door. To her children, this was magic.



In 1970, the family moved to Oxford, Ohio and she continued her illustration career which later transitioned to becoming a graphic designer for Miami University. She culminated her career working in the Office of the University Editor at Miami University, run by Bob Hickey. From her office in the attic of Joyner House, she designed all the office's publications, including the Miamian magazine. It was a marvel to everyone how Bob and Marty beautifully blended their professional and personal lives.



Bob and Marty were founding members of St. Christopher Parish in Vandalia, Ohio, and active members of St. Mary Catholic Church where they volunteered for many years to create the church newsletter. They also loved being in the choir, where Marty was known for her beautiful soprano voice.



Preceded in death by her parents Carl Elliott and Esther Wilson Elliott, Marty was one of four children, and the last surviving. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Jason Foust.



She is survived by her six children and their spouses: Dan (Joy) Hickey, Chris (Eileen) Hickey, Joe (Suzy) Hickey, Connie (Pete) McCarthy, Don (Billie) Hickey, and Peg (Don) Faimon. She was the proud grandmother of Ben, Kate, Sam, Grace, Brendan, Charlie, Joel, Kate, Monica, Molly, Maureen, Spenser, Donald, Lillyanna, and Lilith, and nine great grandchildren.



Marty will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving mom and grandmom, former staff member of Miami University, active church member, lover of traveling, and the Marty of "Bob and Marty."



Visitation will be held at Paul Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio, on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 from 6:00-8:00pm. There will be a funeral mass held the next day, September 6, at 10:30am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 111 East High Street, Oxford Ohio. As the family did not have the opportunity to celebrate Bob's passing during the pandemic, we will honor them together at this ceremony.



Donations can be made to the National Parks Foundation in Marty's honor.



