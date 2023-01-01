Hibberd, Phyllis

HIBBERD (Weidner), Phyllis Eileen



Age 87 of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 22, 1935, in Montgomery Co., Ohio, the daughter of the late Allen "Bud" and Dorothy (Wical) Weidner. Phyllis graduated from West Carrollton High School Class of 1953. She married the love of her life, Donald J. "Dutch" Hibberd in 1958, and raised two sons. She was a stay-at-home mom for 13 years. She then went to work at Centerville Schools Food Service, retiring in 1996 after 20 years of service. Phyllis was a member of the Trinity Church of Miamisburg. She was preceded in death by her three brothers, Everett, Carl and Henry Weidner, and her two sisters, Mary Butler and Barbara Sprague. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Donald J. "Dutch" Hibberd, two sons Douglas (Brenda) Hibberd, and Dennis (Tammy) Hibberd, three grandchildren Sara (Paul) Noakes, J.D. Hibberd, and Jake (Daphne Hayden) Hibberd, a great-granddaughter Reese D. Hibberd, a special niece, Ronda Sprague, and many other loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A Graveside Service will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, January 7, 2022, at Highland Memorial Cemetery, (Garden of Remembrance), Miamisburg, with Rev. Dr. Joel Getts officiating. Please share memories and condolences at



Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Phyllis E. (Weidner) Hibberd, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.


