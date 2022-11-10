springfield-news-sun logo
HESS, Louise

HESS, Louise

94, of Springfield, went to be with Jesus on Friday, November 4th, 2022, with family by her side. She was born August 23rd, 1928, in Blue Creek, Ohio, to William C. and Millie G. (Hayslip) Osborne. Louise attended London Church of the Nazarene and Vineyard Church-Northridge. She loved being with her family and friends and will be greatly missed. She always had a smile for everyone! She is survived by her children: Cheryl Throckmorton, Charles W. Jr. (Kathy) Hess, Jon (Debbie) Hardin and Cori (Ron) Potter; three sisters: Janet Dennen, Janice Moorehead and Linda Cole; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Bertha Hess; and special friend, Carol Belau. Louise is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 63 years, Charles Hess; a son-in-law, Don Throckmorton; and a sister, Mamie Kyle. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 29 at Vineyard Northridge. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to Vineyard Northridge or the Alzheimers Assoc. of Central Ohio. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.




