Hess, Glenn Alan "Glen"



Glenn Alan Hess known as Glen passed away peacefully at the age of 74 on June 18, 2025 after complications from quadruple heart by-pass surgery. Glen was born on October 28, 1950 to Virginia Viola Hess in Tazewell, Virginia. He was a graduate of Wayne High School class of 1969 in Huber Heights, Ohio. He married Aundra Louise Butler on June 7, 1969 and was divorced in October of 1973. Glen worked at Montgomery County Water Treatment Plant in Dayton. He had a passion for building and restoring cars; he enjoyed working on various projects, always curious how things worked and fit together. Glen also enjoyed working on landscaping projects and had a love of cats. Glen was preceded in death by his mother Virginia Viola Hess and his Grandmother Eva "Peggy" Hilton of Huber Heights, Ohio. Glen is survived by his ex-wife Aundra Butler Hess, daughter Kathi Hess Ballard (Jim) and son James Hess. Glen was blessed to have four granddaughters, one great granddaughter, two great grandsons, and friends that were like family. Glen's wishes were to be cremated. Private services will be held at a later date. In Glen's memory contributions can be made at your local no-kill shelter in support of his love for cats. God Bless. We Thank you all for your love and support. Online memories can be shared with the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com