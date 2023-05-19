Hess, Dennis W.

Hess, Dennis "Denny" W.



Dennis "Denny" W. Hess, age 66 of Covington, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at his home. Denny was born in Troy on September 27, 1956 to the (late) Harold & Juanita (Frey) Hess; was a graduate of Covington High School, Class of 1976; was a Truck Driver for Clopay for 34 years; a member and trustee of the Covington Eagles Aerie #3998 for many years; a member of AMVETS Post #66, Covington; and a member of the VFW Post #4235, Covington. Preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, John Emerson Hess, Michael Hess and Steve Hess. Denny is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Cindy & Jerry Collins of Pleasant Hill; special friend, Vonda Kesler of Covington; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside Service and Interment of Cremains 1:00 PM Friday, May 26 at Highland Cemetery, Covington with Pastor Jerry Collins officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Covington Fire & Rescue of your favorite charity. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.

