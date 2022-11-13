HESPETH, Elizabeth "Liz"



Elizabeth (Liz) Hespeth was born in Royersford, Pennsylvania. She was a graduate of Pottstown High School. Liz married her high school sweetheart, Joseph Hespeth and moved to Dayton, Ohio. In Dayton, Liz was an LPN for Dr. James Matthews until she retired. Elizabeth (Liz) is preceded in death by her Parents, John Hurt Sr. and Clara Hurt; 2 Sisters and 2 Brothers; Daughter, Kasaundra (Kay) Hespeth; and a Great-Granddaughter, Kennadi Hespeth. Liz was a member of the Eastern Stars, Heroines of Jericho, Crusaders, Daughter of ISIS, and served as the Grand Secretary for the Ohio Eastern Stars. She enjoyed bowling, playing backgammon, shopping, and traveling. Liz also leaves behind 3 longtime friends, Pauletta Turpin, Anna Seard and Barbara Daniels. Liz is survived by her loving Husband of 65 years, Joseph Hespeth; 2 Daughters, Sharon Nolen (Allen), Tia Hespeth; Son, Mark Hespeth; 8 Grandchildren, ShaNae (Calvin), Jonieka (Cory) Hespeth-Mitchem, Corey Hespeth, Robert Hespeth, Renee (Jeremy), Chanel (Jalen), Joseph Hespeth and Charles Harper; and 18 Great-Grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held 11:30 am – 12:30 pm on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Funeral service will follow at 12:30 pm. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.



HHRoberts.com.