Hery, Nancy

Hery (Dague), Nancy Lu



Nancy Lu Hery, age 84, of Tacoma, Washington, passed away March 28th, 2023 of natural causes. Nancy Hery was born in Dayton, Ohio, on February 7, 1939. Nancy lived in the Dayton area for over 77 years. She was a graduate of the University of Dayton. Nancy was married for over 30 years to Frederick Call Hery and raised her family in West Carrollton, Ohio. Always supportive and cheerful, Nancy was a caring, loving mother and grandmother dearly loved by her family and friends. Nancy is survived by her children Elizabeth Grant, Gretchen Sziebert, and Frederick D. Hery, their spouses, 4 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. She is preceded in her death by her parents, husband, and sister.



Nancy Lu Hery's interment ceremony will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio, on June 5th, 2023. Please consider donating to the local Humane Society or SPCA in her memory.

