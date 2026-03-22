Herbert Conley

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Obituaries
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Conley, Herbert "Herb"

CONLEY, Herbert "Herb", age 87 of Kettering, passed away on March 17, 2026. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 23 from 6:00-8:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering (2100 E. Stroop Rd). A funeral service will be held at 11:00am the following day at St. Paul's Episcopal Church (33 W. Dixon Ave). Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.Routsong.com

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Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/

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