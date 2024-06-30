Hensley, Molly

Hensley (Mary), Molly P.



Mary (Molly) Hensley passed away June 26th, 2024. She was born May 20, 1951 and was the daughter of Bill and Betty Hurst, both deceased.



She is survived by her sons,



Jamie, Jeffrey, and Robbie and their partners Krystal, Tasha and April. She is also survived by 3 granddaughters Kyndall, Hannah, and Abbie. She will be deeply missed by her brother Gus and his wife Lisa, her sister Marty and her husband Danny, her sister in law Celeste and her husband Warren as well as many well loved nieces, nephews, aunts, and cousins.



Molly worked from the time of her graduation until retirement, an example of her strong character, spirit and ethic that she was loved for and will be remembered for. She was adored by her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Whether at football, soccer, baseball, birthdays, weddings or the holidays, you could count on Molly to be there. In a lot of ways, the event didn't quite officially start until Molly arrived. When she arrived it was with all the love and support in her heart. She was loving, giving, and dedicated to those in her life Family was everything to her. Molly's was always the first birthday card to arrive in the mail, and always a day or two early. Molly gave her all to her home, her garden, her work, and especially her family. She was always reliable and dependable, self sacrificing, and caring. Any family would be blessed to have a Molly. Words like these won't ever be able to capture the size of Molly's character and how important she was to each of us who honor her today.



A visitation for Molly will take place on Sunday July 7, 2024 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. Second Street Franklin, OH 45005. Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 4:00 PM at the Funeral Home.



