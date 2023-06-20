Hensley, Jeffrey Curtis



Hensley, Jeffrey Curtis, 63, of South Vienna, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on the morning of June 17, 2023. Jeff was born March 14, 1960 in McDowell, KY, the son of Curtis L. and Gertrude (Newsome) Hensley. Jeff graduated in the class of 1978 from Northeastern High School. After graduation Jeff worked at General Motors and Dana Corp.



Jeff is survived by his mother Gertrude Hensley; wife Pam Hensley; 3 sons Clinton (Robin) Hensley, Bryce (Britney) Hensley, Cody (Mattie) Hensley; 2 step-children Holly (Libby) Johnson and Johnathan (Krista) Johnson; 6 grandchildren, Preston Hensley, Lleyton Hensley, Reese Hensley, Thomas Hensley, Philip Hensley, Colton Hensley; 2 step-grandchildren Jordan Johnson and Skyler Johnson; brother Darryl (Elissa) Hensley; nieces Hillary (Michael) Hensley and Hope (Amber) Hayslip; nephew Luke (Kourtney) Hensley; and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. Jeff is preceded in death by his father Curtis Hensley; grandfathers Luther Hensley and Alvin Newsome; grandmothers Haley (Newsome) Hensley and Mae (Collins) Newsome.



Jeff was a loving husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. Anyone who met and got to know Jeff became well aware of his faith and devotion to Christ, and he welcomed everyone to find love in Jesus. Jeff loved his children unconditionally and lived to watch them play basketball, football and baseball. As his children became parents, his greatest joy in the world was being "Papi". He loved summer days sitting in front of his beloved koi pond and feeding the fish with his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all of those who knew and loved him. Funeral services to honor Jeff will begin at Noon on Wednesday in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIALHOME, Springfield, Ohio, with Pastor Cody Hensley (son) presiding. Visitation will begin at 11:00AM. Burial services will follow immediately at Plattsburg Cemetery, South Charleston, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.





